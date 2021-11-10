Review: Rogue's 'Twelfth Night' is escapism at its best

The Rogue Theatre has given us a way to shake off those pandemic blues:

Its delicious production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”

One of the Bard’s sillier romps, the romantic comedy centers on deception, desire and a few serious cases of unrequited love.

Twins Viola and Sebastian are separated in a shipwreck; each thinks the other is dead. To survive, Viola disguises herself as a man, takes the name Cesario, and goes to work for Duke Orsino, whom she quickly falls in love with.

Orsino sends her/him off to woo Olivia on his behalf. Olivia wants nothing to do with the Duke but falls in love with Cesario. When a very-much-alive Sebastian shows up, confusion reigns.

This Rogue production, directed with a fine eye by the company’s co-founder Cynthia Meier, is fast-paced, crisp, clear, and very, very funny.

She was helped by a cast that fully embraced all the joy, outrageousness and quick wittedness that permeates the play.