Taste of Tucson: Make an Irish strew for St. Patrick's Day

I was surprised to learn this week that Tucson was founded by Hugh O’Conor, an Irish soldier serving the Spanish King Charles. O’Conor oversaw the construction of the first presidio, or fort, north of San Xavier del Bac in 1775 — at the time of the American Revolution.

O’Conor, whose name is sometimes spelled more conventionally as O’Connor, called the new presidio San Agustin de Toixon, later shortened to Tucson. O’Conor may have been trying to echo the Tohono O’odham name for the area, Stjucson (or Schook-shon), meaning “at the foot of black hill or mountain” and transliterating it into a word that his Spanish commanders could pronounce.

There’s a statue honoring O’Conor in front of the historic Manning House downtown. He’s pointing off into the distance, but I’m not sure what the significance of that is, or what he wants us to look toward.

Tucson’s Irish community hasn’t forgotten O’Conor. There’s a great deal of pride about his accomplishments here in the Sonoran Desert, and the lively community recognizes his achievements as part of its St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

This Irish stew is good any time it’s chilly but seems especially appropriate in this season.