Tucson Chinese Cultural Center hosts Lunar New Year celebration

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting its first in-person Chinese New Year's celebration in three years on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The public event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, the last of the 12 animals represented by the lunar year calendar and the animal that is supposed to promise luck, mercy and elegance.

The center's longtime Executive Director Susan Chan said luck and mercy were sometimes in short supply at the height of the pandemic.

"This is the first celebration that we've had in three years due to COVID," she said last week. "The last three years we did not celebrate the lunar new year at all."

It is the first of two Chinese New Year's celebrations the center will host. On Jan. 21, it will throw a gala fundraising bash to benefit the 23-year-old center, which has spent the past year or so retooling its mission to better serve its community. Among some of the innovations the center is exploring is initiatives for its seniors focusing on healthy living Asian style, which will include an emphasis on nutrition, Chan said.

As part of that, the center will have several health care-related vendors on site on Saturday to talk about healthy living practices. Saturday's Lunar New Year celebration also will feature Chinese performances including the popular Lion Dance and a gift shop. Food and drinks will be available for sale.