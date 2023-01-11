 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center hosts Lunar New Year celebration

In 2021, the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center took its annual Chinese New Year celebration virtual. It returns to an in-person celebration on Saturday, Jan. 14. 

 Courtesy Tucson Chinese Cultural Center

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting its first in-person Chinese New Year's celebration in three years on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The public event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, the last of the 12 animals represented by the lunar year calendar and the animal that is supposed to promise luck, mercy and elegance.

The center's longtime Executive Director Susan Chan said luck and mercy were sometimes in short supply at the height of the pandemic.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"This is the first celebration that we've had in three years due to COVID," she said last week. "The last three years we did not celebrate the lunar new year at all."

It is the first of two Chinese New Year's celebrations the center will host. On Jan. 21, it will throw a gala fundraising bash to benefit the 23-year-old center, which has spent the past year or so retooling its mission to better serve its community. Among some of the innovations the center is exploring is initiatives for its seniors focusing on healthy living Asian style, which will include an emphasis on nutrition, Chan said.

People are also reading…

As part of that, the center will have several health care-related vendors on site on Saturday to talk about healthy living practices. Saturday's Lunar New Year celebration also will feature Chinese performances including the popular Lion Dance and a gift shop. Food and drinks will be available for sale.

Admission is $5 for those 12 and older, free for children 11 and younger at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road. Tickets are available at the door. Get more information online at tucsonchinese.org or by calling 520-292-6900.

The Traditions of Chinese New Year. Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, marks the start of the year in many Asian cultures. The date falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice on December 21 and is typically celebrated between January 21 and February 20. This year, the Year of the Rabbit, kicks off on January 22. Here’s a look at some of the festival's oldest traditions. Red is the main color of the festival, The color is viewed as auspicious and can be seen in many decorations. Family reunion dinners are held on New Year’s Eve, The menu usually consists of fish for prosperity, dumplings for wealth and glutinous rice cakes for successful careers. Firecrackers and fireworks are a must, It’s a tradition to light firecrackers and fireworks in the first minute of the new year. Families exchange gifts, The most common gift is the red envelope, which contains money and signifies luck

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Michelle Yeoh refused to let Golden Globes Speech be cut short

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News