Art installations wanted

Artists, take note:

The MSA Annex is looking for proposals for art installations for its Summer Night Market.

And get this: there’s a stipend. $750. That’s not something you hear everyday.

The installations will remain up for a month.

Applicants must be residents of Tucson. The proposal deadline has passed for the first two installments, but there’s still time for subsequent months. June 14 is the proposal deadline for the July 26– August 26 art piece. Subsequent deadlines for the remaining months are July 19 and Aug. 16. Call 461-1107 for more information.