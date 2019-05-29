Among the best things about summer in the Old Pueblo: the nights.
They offer respite from the relentless daytime sun.
There are other bonuses as well: fewer crowds, you can get a table at a favorite restaurant without calling a week ahead for reservations, traffic is lighter.
And then there is this: The Summer Night Market at Mercado San Agustin Annex.
The shops and restaurants packed into those 15 shipping containers will be open. Music will fill the air. Food trucks will stand at the ready.
This is the second year for the Summer Night Market, but the first that art installations have been included. The installations will remain for the month, when a new one will go up.
The first artist spotlighted is Lesli Noe of La Curie perfumes and a Blessing and A Curse Productions. Her “Input/Output” is a video installation that will be projected on the windows of the shipping containers. Noe will also be DJing.
The night market is 6-10 p.m. the last Friday of the month through September at at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. It’s free to attend.
For more information, call 461-1107 or mercadodistrict.com/annex.