Yee-ho! ho! ho!: Celebrate the Christmas season at Mescal Movie Set

Santa will make an appearance at the Mescal Movie Set’s Western Family Christmas event.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

You can celebrate the holiday season in the same place where some of your favorite cowboy actors once rode, roped and moseyed at the Mescal Movie Set’s Western Family Christmas, this Saturday, Dec. 18.

The set, an Old West town that served as the backdrop to more than 80 Western films and televisions shows over the course of five decades, including “The Quick and the Dead” and “Tombstone,” was purchased last February with the intent of being restored to its former glory.

While there is still work to be done, says Mark Sankey, spokesman for the set, tours and events are still happening, including this weekend’s Christmas gathering, which will run from 2 to 6 p.m. in the town’s main thoroughfare.

The afternoon’s activities will include hayrides, caroling, food, vendor booths and representatives from the Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum and the Empire Ranch Foundation. Even Santa will be making an appearance.

The event is meant to be a fundraiser to help rebuild the 27 structures on the property.

Reservations do not need to be made ahead of time. Admission is $10 per car at the gate.

The Mescal Movie Set is at 1538 N. Mescal Road. Take Interstate 10 east to exit 297, then head about four miles north on North Mescal Road.

For more information, visit facebook.com/mescalmovieset

