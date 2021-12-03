Fiesta Filipina just opened at the mall — one of very few spots to get Filipino food in Tucson

Beyond Fiesta Filipina, there are very few places in Tucson that offer Filipino food — so few that Ward can count them on one hand and still have fingers leftover.

“I am so jealous of other Asian restaurants — Chinese restaurants are on every corner; Japanese restaurants, of course; Vietnamese, Thai,” Ward said. “Why not Filipino?”

“The Philippines is my country of birth and I have been (in the United States) longer than I lived in the Philippines,” said Ward, who moved to the U.S. at age 29. “I don’t know what it is. Is it an innate sense of patriotism of having been born in the Philippines and knowing I have still have family there? There’s so much in the Philippines to be shared; beautiful beaches, we have wonderful food, we have beautiful, kind, welcoming, hospitable people. There is so much to share.”

Sharing a slice of the Philippines in Tucson is what she decided to do — after a failed attempt at retiring.

Ward previously owned three Baskin-Robbins locations in Tucson, which her son later took over.

“Both my husband and I are golfers,” Ward said. “After a few months of golfing and going to the movies and seeing all the movies, I thought, ‘I have to do something.’ So I said, ‘I’m going to start a food truck.’ ”