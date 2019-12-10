North Fourth Avenue merchants unwittingly created one of the nation’s most vibrant street fairs five decades ago when they set up tables in front of their businesses to draw in customers.
The event was once pitched by organizers in its earliest days as a “festival of harmony,” according to Star archives — its symbol was a cygnet, or young swan, representing the “potential growth of fine craftsmanship and good fellowship in Tucson,” according to stories at the time.
Merchants wanted a way to show how the avenue had been revitalized after years of decay and disrepair.
Those early street fairs offered puppet shows and French horn performances. Businesses like the Aquarian Farmary, a shop not unlike the Food Conspiracy Co-op, and the Flea-Martique, located where Everest Souvenirs is today, provided outdoor food set-ups.
The Dairy Queen, which is still on the Avenue, had discount sundaes on the menu for hungry attendees.
The annual fair, which is now held in the winter and spring, came from humble beginnings, but has since evolved into a huge community event. It celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend, according the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association.
More than 320 artisans will set up under canopies along the avenue to sell their creations to more than 600,000 visitors over the course of three days, according to Fred Ronstadt, the executive director of the merchants association.
Some of those artists include Paul Nzalamba, from Uganda, who uses vibrant colors to express his cultural heritage; and David Lozeau, a two-time Disney Parks artist-in-residence who layers acrylics, gouache and enamel to create paintings with Día De Los Muertos iconography.
Local musicians will perform on two stages and more than 50 food vendors will be selling everything from tacos to hot dogs and an array of fried foods, both sweet and savory.
The fair is produced by the non-profit merchants association, which uses proceeds to support the neighborhoods surrounding the avenue.
“We’re kinda like the micro-chamber of commerce for Fourth Avenue” said Ronstadt. “We organize trash pick-ups, lights for the holidays, power washes for the sidewalks.”
The funds also support other free community events on Fourth Avenue throughout the year.
The fair generates more than $500,000, Ronstadt said. Forty percent of the proceeds are used to put on the fair.
“We’re really excited to be hosting Tucson’s premier community event,” said Ronstadt. “We want to invite everybody to come down and have a good time.”