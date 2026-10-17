In the third “No Kings” event he has organized at the midtown intersection, Ethan Hibner’s goal was the same as it’s always been: create a safe space for people to be seen and participate in democracy.

Hibner picked the location because it’s a central spot of Tucson many people pass through, he said.

“This is the crossroad of the city,” he said. “You have all different economic neighborhoods. Everyone crosses Speedway.”

In his experience hosting events the biggest surprise has been everyone’s kindness, he said.

“I just want people to come together, and it's nice to see that people are excited to come out here and do this,” he said. “People are literally excited and plan to do this. I say it's from 10 to 2; people are here at 9. They just want to be out here.”

At past events and this one especially, protesters haven’t faced much opposition, Hibner said. A few people would flip off protesters or yell something as they drove past, but he hasn’t seen any personal confrontations.

The gathering at Speedway and Country Club was one of four "No Kings: Vote Early" events being held in Tucson, and among more than 3,000 scheduled nationwide on Saturday to focus on voter turnout.

The other Tucson-area events were scheduled at Rooney Ranch Shopping Center in Oro Valley; at East River Road and North Via Entrada; at South Houghton and East Rita roads in Rita Ranch; and at the Speedway Pedestrian Bridge at 8301 E. Speedway.

Hundreds also turned out for the "No Kings" rally in Green Valley south of Tucson.