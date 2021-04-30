La Posada Moves Ahead with Development of Oro Valley Campus

The La Posada Board of Trustees has approved the restructured, renamed, and restarted development of a second senior living campus in Oro Valley. Property owned by La Posada west of North Oracle Road at First Avenue and Lambert in Oro Valley is an ideal setting for development of another campus for Green Valley’s award-winning senior living community.
An earlier plan for development of the Oro Valley property was put on hold mid-2018 due to critical shortages of construction workers and key materials.
Much of the initial site work has been completed on the 80-acre parcel. La Posada management and representatives are in contact with Town of Oro Valley officials to update the project design. In the two years since the original project was halted, La Posada’s management team has been updating concepts to enhance the design, construction quality, and livability of the project.
No firm dates have been set for final approvals, construction or sales offering of units at La Posada at Pusch Ridge, renamed for the prominent feature of the Santa Catalinas visible from the site. Final designs, approvals and construction planning are expected to take 13 months with a projected 18-month construction to follow.
"We believe the time is now right to move forward with development of our second campus, with an opportunity to offer a new and wonderful lifestyle option for the residents of the Oro Valley area" said Jane Lateer, Chair of the La Posada Board of Trustees. The La Posada organization is led by Joni Condit, President and CEO.
La Posada is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Green Valley, dedicated to providing a stimulating and enriching environment for seniors. Established over 33 years ago, with guidance from Tucson Medical Center and the late Keith Walden of Farmers Investment Company, La Posada has an estimated annual impact of more than $50 million on the economy of Southern Arizona. La Posada currently employs more than 600 staff, and serves a community of nearly 800 residents. It maintains active community partnerships with area schools and service organizations. La Posada is recognized nationally as a leader in innovation and accountability in the field of senior living.