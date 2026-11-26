“I feel like culture goes with being together, and today we stuck together and through this whole tournament,” the soft-spoken Lithuanian said. “When you go into battles like this not alone but with the whole team, with the whole squad, that's way easier.”

While Krivas was an easy choice for MVP, having averaged 22.6 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 77.4% over three UA wins, he did have plenty of support.

Do-everything forward Ivan Kharchenkov, his hard-driving style running right into the Rebels’ buzzsaw early, had six assists and a banged-up knee in the first half — but turned the ball over only once in the second half when he managed 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Kharchenkov said the Rebels were “super aggressive” on his early drives to the basket, and that he had to learn to be more patient, see the ball go side to side and wait until the Wildcats had gone deeper into the shot clock.

Those were the technical things he fixed.

Psychology also helped Kharchenkov and everyone else on the roster.

Because the Wildcats are now 7-1 and, perhaps more importantly, appear to be molding into the sort of national contender they have been expected to be, though their lack of productive depth continues to beg for the eligibility of forward RJ Godfrey.

It's possible that changes on Dec. 2 at a Pima County Superior Court hearing regarding Godfrey's lawsuit against the NCAA and UA for not certifying him as a fifth-year player.