LAHAINA, Hawaii — The morning before he brought the Wildcats into the Lahaina Civic Center to begin a three-day run to the Maui Invitational title, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd walked onto a prominent lava-rock point along Kaanapali Beach and jumped.
The drop from what’s called Black Rock was about 20 feet, and Lloyd felt every bit of it.
“Either I gained weight, or it was low tide,” Lloyd said.
Fear wasn’t much of an option. It wasn’t later in the day, when Lloyd was told he’d have to coach three games in three days without projected starting power forward RJ Godfrey because of a Pima County Superior Court ruling Monday morning.
Nor was it about 15 hours after the Wildcats beat Colorado State in their opener that night, when they had to return to face Providence early Tuesday afternoon. And it certainly wasn’t an option Wednesday, when the nation’s leader in steals and defensive efficiency showed up to make a statement against the Wildcats in the final.
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Ole Miss, never before invited to the prestigious early-season event that Arizona has played in nine times, went straight after the Wildcats’ top target, too. On the very first possession of the game, the Rebels swarmed 7-2 Arizona center Motiejus Krivas and prompted him to turn the ball over.
The Rebels missed an ensuing 3-pointer but wound up scoring 16 points off 11 Arizona turnovers in the first half alone. They led the Wildcats by up to 13 points and seven at halftime.
But Krivas took a look around and noted that he wasn’t alone.
Before long, the big man from halfway around the world had 31 points, 17 rebounds and a lei around his neck for being the Maui Invitational MVP, leading UA to an 84- 73 comeback win over Ole Miss.
“I feel like culture goes with being together, and today we stuck together and through this whole tournament,” the soft-spoken Lithuanian said. “When you go into battles like this not alone but with the whole team, with the whole squad, that's way easier.”
While Krivas was an easy choice for MVP, having averaged 22.6 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 77.4% over three UA wins, he did have plenty of support.
Do-everything forward Ivan Kharchenkov, his hard-driving style running right into the Rebels’ buzzsaw early, had six assists and a banged-up knee in the first half — but turned the ball over only once in the second half when he managed 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Kharchenkov said the Rebels were “super aggressive” on his early drives to the basket, and that he had to learn to be more patient, see the ball go side to side and wait until the Wildcats had gone deeper into the shot clock.
Those were the technical things he fixed.
Psychology also helped Kharchenkov and everyone else on the roster.
Because the Wildcats are now 7-1 and, perhaps more importantly, appear to be molding into the sort of national contender they have been expected to be, though their lack of productive depth continues to beg for the eligibility of forward RJ Godfrey.
It's possible that changes on Dec. 2 at a Pima County Superior Court hearing regarding Godfrey's lawsuit against the NCAA and UA for not certifying him as a fifth-year player.
But, for now, Godfrey was relegated to a super-active cheerleader again, surrounded by a group that appeared to come together more in Maui than during the first two weeks of the season, maybe even more so than during a long preseason that began when they took Krivas home for an exhibition trip in August.
No fear this week. Not much rest, either.
“Especially after the first game, we really had to dig deeper in our culture and really find our identity, who we are as a team,” Kharchenkov said. “I think this tournament really helped us out to find who we are, how we, how to play together.
“Three games in three days. Somebody’s tired and you pick him up. Somebody has a bad game, you pick him up. And, yeah, every game is not going to come easy."
Especially not this one. Especially not for Kharchenkov, who appeared unusually rattled early by Ole Miss' defensive activity. He even tossed a couple of passes out of bounds, one of which happened because Krivas wasn’t able to get in position to receive it and another one that simply flew straight into the hands of an Ole Miss staffer on the sidelines.
Kharchenkov had six turnovers in the first half and another less than five minutes into the second half, when the game was tied at 46.
He didn’t have another turnover the rest of the game, and it’s no coincidence that the Wildcats won the game by 11.
“I knew they were going to come for Ivan,” Lloyd said. “But to have six turnovers in the first half, and one at the start of the second half, and from there to be rock solid and have the confidence to hit big shots and make big plays just says so much about his competitive character.”
Kharchenkov finished with another busy box score line: 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals to go with his seven turnovers. Guard Caleb Holt had 14 points and seven rebounds while Hawaii native JJ Mandaquit dished five assists to just two turnovers against the Rebels’ hyper-aggressive 5-10 guard Adam “Budd” Clark.
After his Cougars won the third-place game later Wednesday, BYU coach Kevin Young said Clark plays in such a way that it “feels there’s five of him out there.” But Lloyd said Mandaquit's steady first-half play kept the Wildcats out of a much bigger hole.
"I was really happy with JJ," he said.
Meanwhile, above all that buzzing, Krivas stood out.
Ole Miss coach Chris Beard credited Krivas and the UA ballhandlers who fed him, though he wondered about the 10 fouls Krivas drew that sent him to the line 14 times. Krivas was called for only one foul.
“He played 35 minutes, and he fouls out two or three of our guys,” Beard said. “We’re a no-excuse program, but I am interested in getting to the laptop to see if we can do a better job of not fouling.
“(Krivas) is obviously doing a great job of convincing the officials he’s not fouling. But 35 minutes — you guys saw it — for him to have one foul, it's a little puzzling to me.”
Krivas wound up with a double-double in the second half alone: 18 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Wildcats pull away in the second half to pull out a relatively comfortable win over a team they initially looked woefully uncomfortable against.
“He's the best big in the country, if not the best player in the country,” Mandaquit said. “We trust him, and he has our back.”
So talent, experience, togetherness and, maybe, officiating played roles. But Kharchenkov found something else held it all together.
“The big reason why we came back and wanted it in the end is because of our culture, because we started believing it more and more,” Kharchenkov said. “We're still not there yet, but we did a big step today.”
The Wildcats stayed on Maui for Thanksgiving Day, giving them time to take the same sort of step Lloyd did to start the week.
The UA coach said he wasn’t going to make them jump off Black Rock, but said they were allowed to if they wore water shoes to protect their feet from the coral below.
“That thing will cut your feet,” he said.
But the jump itself never was a worry for Lloyd.
“Nah,” he said. “It’s just water.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe