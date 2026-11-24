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The driver in the fiery crash in which he and two other Salpointe students were killed did not have alcohol in his system, a toxicology report released Tuesday shows.

Alex Schneider, 18, picked up Joel Slavin, 16, and Madison "Maddy" Rea, 17, about 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Maddy's father, David Rea, has said. Within minutes, Schneider reached more than 130 mph in speed before striking a curb near East Skyline and North Foothills drives.

Schneider, Rea and Slavin died from blunt force trauma and significant burns, according to the autopsy reports.

In the high-speed crash, the 2014 Dodge Challenger bottomed out and struck two curbs with an impact so hard that the engine dislodged, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said last week.

“The entire motor is thrown from the vehicle,” Nanos said. “That's what we think is probably one of the biggest causes of the fire.”

He also previously told the Star alcohol was likely a factor in the wreck, but did not provide additional details.

Schneider’s toxicology tests came back negative; he did not have alcohol or drugs normally screened by the medical examiner's office in his system at the time of the crash.

Investigators originally believed alcohol was a factor because a “fresh carton of beer” was found in the crash’s field of debris, Nanos told the Star Tuesday.