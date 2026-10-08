Welcome to “Burnout Paradise,” part comedy show, part endurance test and 100% fun.

This wasn’t a performance as much as performance art, as the troupe members rushed to tackle their tasks at hand. But the show stayed true to theater’s core storytelling mission.

Each performer shared a little about themselves along the way, like Weintraub’s story of how his mother bribed him with sugary cereal so that he would put on his swimsuit for swim practice. That one included Weintraub taking off his shoes and shorts and putting on swim trunks over his underwear, then taking off his underwear — all while moving on the treadmill.

At one point it looked as if Weintraub might experience a “wardrobe malfunction” similar to Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show. Lucky for him and us, a woman in the second row rushed to his rescue, grabbing a towel from the Survival station that she used to shield him from the audience.

Other highlights included Williams reciting Hamlet’s famous soliloquy “To be, or not to be”; Lin creating origami birds like the ones she made as a kid growing up in Florida; the balding Strom transforming to his younger self when he donned a hairpiece to play keyboard and sing emo-pop; and Weintraub throwing a football from the Centennial Hall stage into the theater for several audience members to try and catch.

Watching them moving and multitasking on treadmills was exhausting and delightfully exhilarating.

But there was a message to their madness: If you spend your life solely focused on only one aspect of your life, are you really living to the fullest?