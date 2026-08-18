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When I think of boutique shopping, I don't usually think of bargain hunting.

So when I stopped by El Be Goods Boutique for this week's $25 Challenge, I wasn't sure how many things I'd actually find within budget.

Turns out, there were plenty of options.

Located in the Mercado District just west of downtown, the boutique is filled with thoughtfully curated gifts, home goods, accessories and locally made products, and I was pleasantly surprised by how many items cost $25 or less. Whether you're shopping for a birthday gift, a housewarming present or just want to treat yourself, here are some of my favorite finds.

Bag charms and claw clips

Bag charms are everywhere right now, and El Be Goods had some of the cutest ones I've seen.

For $18, I found Saint Geraldine bag charms shaped like a monstera leaf, a coffee cup, a matcha drink and even an "RX Relax" pill.

The same brand also makes the designs in claw clips for $20, including the coffee, matcha and chill pill designs.

Baggu bags

One display I kept coming back to was the Baggu reusable bags.

The baby bags start at $14, standard bags are $16 and larger totes cost $20. What I loved most was the variety. There really is something for everyone, whether you're into colorful polka dots, stripes, florals, animals or more simple patterns. I found everything from cherries and penguins to dolphins, turtles and tartan prints, making it easy to find one that fits every personality.

Locally made pins and bracelets