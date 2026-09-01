“While I was visiting, I proposed to purchase it and to take it on and started to make Tucson my home again,” he recalls.

He bought the company and moved the studio to Fourth Avenue under the name BreakOut Studios. Then it transitioned to a space at Stone and University, which brought in a lot of new clients.

"We had tons of clients, a lot of university kiddos because we were at Stone/University, and it was really just popping. We were doing very well," Wilson said.

However, a series of unfortunate events with the studio space put a cloud on its success.

"We were hit by the city with some building issues that we had to remedy, and then we weren't getting any help from the owners, and with air conditioning, with plumbing, with electrical, like everything, we were basically having to do ourselves," he said. "We kind of got into a hole ... and they locked us out of the building."

After those struggles, he moved the studio to Speedway, where it stayed through the pandemic. But it lacked space, with just one room, a small lobby and two bathrooms. Wilson wanted to go somewhere better for clients.

That opportunity came last July when BreakOut Studios moved right down the road, to 5311 E. Speedway. The new space is 10,000 square feet, with five studios, a big lobby and four restrooms. Wilson describes the new studio as "the model that adult dance and fitness studio has to have."

"A lot of our clients, they walk in and almost immediately connect with other movers and they create bonds," he said. "It's great to see that there's connection beyond the class (members)."