O’Dell lived in Keota and Owasso when her father, John O’Dell, was a basketball coach in those towns. Was Owasso a small town? O’Dell recalled that Owasso had a Main Street, but the town was “extremely small.” When revisiting now-booming Owasso, she said she wouldn’t have been able to find Main Street without help. It was a different kind of exile on Main Street experience.

Behind the scenes

In addition to Harrison writing and recording a song about O’Dell, Ringo Starr and Tulsa-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell crafted songs about her. Russell’s O’Dell songs are “Hummingbird” and “Pisces Apple Lady.” O'Dell and Russell were, at one point, in a relationship.

When it was suggested to O’Dell during a 2023 interview that she may have set some kind of record for inspiring people to write songs about her, she said, “I don’t know. I think Pattie may have beaten me. I think she had quite a few written about her.”

During a Monday interview, O’Dell expressed a desire to have Boyd be a return guest on the podcast. She wants her back because “there’s so much more we didn’t talk about” in the first episode.

“The ones I'm doing now have a personal feel to them, because I've experienced something with them,” O’Dell said. “So it could have been (an experience) on tour. It could have been just in social life or whatever. But I really want some of the back stories to be told. Everybody kind of knows the little bit here and there about a lot of musicians. But the back stories that went on, I think, are really interesting.”

O’Dell said she enjoys interviewing podcast guests, but, simultaneously, she’s learning.