Five years ago, with the pandemic loosening its grip and all of us trying to remember what normal had looked like, Jillian Cantor turned out the lights, locked the front door, and went looking for it ...

… in Coronado, the charming beach-side enclave two miles and 50 years ago west of downtown San Diego.

“We’d been going to Coronado almost every summer since our kids were little,” Cantor recalled. “After the pandemic, we found a house we could rent for a week and went back. It was wonderful, beautiful, everything I’d remembered from before.”

The broad, rugged beach … the shops along Orange Avenue … the peaceful silence of Glorietta Bay at night.

Cantor was there only a week, but this time she returned to Tucson with more than fresh memories and new photos. She had the setting for a new book, “The May House,” which debuts this Tuesday, May 12, from Atria/Simon & Schuster.

Cantor’s 14th novel, “The May House,” features three sisters who inherit their grandmother’s grand old house in Coronado.

“The condition is that they use it to spend time together,” Cantor said, “so they agree to come back the same week every year … like they did when they were kids. Then, one year, one of them doesn’t show up.”

Told by the sisters themselves, the story evolves over 30 years, the composite showing how they managed to drift apart … before reconnecting and saving one another in the end.