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Arizona's public lands are home to some of the most spectacular landscapes in the country, but not all parks are managed the same way. One of the biggest distinctions is between state parks and national parks.

National parks are managed by the National Park Service and are created to protect places of national significance, such as Grand Canyon National Park and Saguaro National Park. These parks often attract visitors from around the world and receive federal funding and oversight.

State parks, on the other hand, are managed by Arizona State Parks and Trails.

Arizona has more than 30 state parks and natural areas, ranging from desert preserves and historic sites to lakes, rivers and campgrounds. While they may not have the same international recognition as national parks, they offer incredible outdoor experiences, often with fewer crowds and easier access for local visitors.

Not all Arizona state parks receive the same number of visitors. Factors such as location, proximity to major cities, recreational opportunities, and seasonal tourism patterns can have a major impact on attendance.

Parks with waterfront activities, hiking trails, RV camping and easy highway access tend to draw the largest crowds. Others offer a quieter experience for visitors seeking solitude, wildlife viewing, or historic attractions.

Here are the top five most-visited Arizona state parks.

What is the most visited park in Arizona?