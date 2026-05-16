Much of the group’s work is rooted in traditional ecological knowledge and Indigenous land management systems, she said.

Members have documented traditions in kitchens along South 12th Avenue and identified challenges in the informal food economy. And they have mapped existing green spaces, finding that the lack of tree canopy cover on the south side is one of the largest in all communities in Tucson.

“We have no shade. We have no tree canopy. As it is, we barely have sidewalks, but people in their homes are still making beauty,” Ruiz said.

Regeneración has also seen how increasing property values have made the area unaffordable for some residents who have lived in southside neighborhoods for generations, she said. So the group began establishing the community land trust to act as a buffer against gentrification.

“We’ve been hearing since 2010 about the fear of people being displaced from their homes, of rising property taxes,” she said. “It’s just people weren’t calling it gentrification back then, but people have been talking about gentrification for a long time.”

Regeneración found that residents hoped that collectively owning land and being able to be part of deciding what infrastructure and development comes in would be transformative for the community.

Now that dream is coming to life through the renovation and future ownership of the Louis Market.

Illuminating shared history and present action

In addition to creating a collectively-owned space, the Louis Market Center for Cultural Organizing is celebrating communities that call the region home.