Queerd Science

Queerd Science is described as an event "where science and burlesque intersect." LGBTQ STEM professionals are paired with a burlesque or drag performer who will then be tasked with interpreting the field of the researcher through music and dance.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of

Fall Family Festival

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a day of festivities on Nov. 21, featuring live entertainment, games, sports, activities and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Reid Park, 22nd Street and Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks

El Tour de Tucson