Here's what's happening this weekend in Tucson:
Fall Ikebana Festival
This festival celebrates ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of floral arrangement. During the event, you’ll be able to admire displays of floral compositions created by Ikebana artists and enthusiasts.
When: Nov. 19 to Nov. 22
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $20
Thanksgiving benefit for Casa Maria
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Hotel Congress will host this concert benefiting Casa Maria Soup Kitchen ahead of Thanksgiving.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20
Cost: $10 suggested donation
Fall Artisans Market
Tucson Museum of Art's Fall Artisans Market is set to feature more than 100 artists bringing their pottery, glasswork, jewelry and other artwork to the market space. There will also be live music and food vendors.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday Nov. 20-22
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.
Milagro en el Barrio Comedy for Charity
This comedy show will help raise money to buy Christmas toys for kids.
When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20
Where: O'Malley's, 247 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $20
Jaripeo Night
Dance the night away to live bands and DJs playing banda, cumbia and corridos.
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road
Cost: $22.11
Queerd Science
Queerd Science is described as an event "where science and burlesque intersect." LGBTQ STEM professionals are paired with a burlesque or drag performer who will then be tasked with interpreting the field of the researcher through music and dance.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of
Fall Family Festival
Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a day of festivities on Nov. 21, featuring live entertainment, games, sports, activities and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
Where: Reid Park, 22nd Street and Country Club Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks
El Tour de Tucson
El Tour de Tucson has been around for more than four decades, bringing riders from around the globe to cycle the perimeter of the Old Pueblo. Ride day happens Nov. 21, but there's also a three-day expo and fiesta with vendors.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21 is ride day. The expo is Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 19-21
Where: The expo is held at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Various prices to ride. Expo is free to attend, bring money for shopping and food.
Desert Haze Market
Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road
Cost: $5 admission
Y2K Perreo Party
This Y2K-inspired party will have a tramp stamp station, a bedazzling station, a fashion show, a glamour shot photobooth and DJs playing reggaeton hits.
When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
Cost: $5
Thanks & Giving Festival
Arizona Bilingual Newspaper will be giving away up to 1,000 free turkeys to help community members prepare for Thanksgiving. There will also be music, raffle, food and other resources available.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Where: El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
Cost: Free to attend
Jamie Donnelly is the editor and food writer for #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com