Food

If carnival rides and games aren't your thing, the other big reason to go to the fair is the food. You'll find fair classics like funnel cakes, turkey legs, kettle corn and corn dogs, but you'll also find some more interesting fare like crepes, an entire vendor making creative mac and cheese creations, plus loaded-up donuts and much more.

Parking

The State Fair offers two official parking lots (North and West) for guests that open two hours prior to gate admission:

North Lot: $20; enter off 19th Avenue and Monte Vista or Encanto roads.

West Lot: $20; between 19th and 20th Avenues, enter off Encanto Road.

VIP: $62.74; enter off East of 19th Avenue on Encanto Road.

The fair also offers a free park-and-ride shuttle option for those who are able to park at Phoenix College. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes from 5-9:40 p.m. on Fridays, noon-8:40 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays, and the final shuttle back to Phoenix College leaves the Fairgrounds at 11 p.m. every night.

Concerts

The remaining concerts in the fair's series this year are Public Enemy on Oct. 24 and Dia De Los Tios & Tias Halloween Boogie on Oct. 31.

Can you bring bags into the fair?

Yes, you can bring bags into the fair, but you're encouraged to bring a clear one for faster entry.