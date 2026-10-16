PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair is back for another season, bringing all the classic fair fun to Phoenix right as the summer heat begins to finally melt away.
For 2026, the theme is "A State of Wonder." Here's your ultimate guide:
Where and when
The Arizona State Fair location is 1826 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix.
The fair opened Oct. 1 and ends on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Wristbands, tickets
Admission Ticket prices:
General Admission: $20 for ages 13 and up, $14 for seniors ages 62 and up, $12 for children ages 5-12 and free for children under four.
Ticket prices:
1 ticket: $1.25
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Fast Pass: $30
Unlimited Ride Wristbands: includes unlimited rides, except for the Slingshot, plus two free games for $55. Only available for the final week of the fair.
Dream Pass: Enjoy any combination of 10 rides or games for $45.
Discounts
How you can save a few dollars at the fair:
Read and Ride: Kids can grow their love of reading and be rewarded with free ride tickets. Visit azstatefair.com/readandride to see the details of this promotion.
Unlimited Wristband Days: Enjoy unlimited rides plus two free games with a wristband purchase on Thursdays and Sundays. Wristbands must be purchased before 7 p.m. and are $55.
Food
If carnival rides and games aren't your thing, the other big reason to go to the fair is the food. You'll find fair classics like funnel cakes, turkey legs, kettle corn and corn dogs, but you'll also find some more interesting fare like crepes, an entire vendor making creative mac and cheese creations, plus loaded-up donuts and much more.
Parking
The State Fair offers two official parking lots (North and West) for guests that open two hours prior to gate admission:
North Lot: $20; enter off 19th Avenue and Monte Vista or Encanto roads.
West Lot: $20; between 19th and 20th Avenues, enter off Encanto Road.
VIP: $62.74; enter off East of 19th Avenue on Encanto Road.
The fair also offers a free park-and-ride shuttle option for those who are able to park at Phoenix College. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes from 5-9:40 p.m. on Fridays, noon-8:40 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays, and the final shuttle back to Phoenix College leaves the Fairgrounds at 11 p.m. every night.
Concerts
The remaining concerts in the fair's series this year are Public Enemy on Oct. 24 and Dia De Los Tios & Tias Halloween Boogie on Oct. 31.
Can you bring bags into the fair?
Yes, you can bring bags into the fair, but you're encouraged to bring a clear one for faster entry.
Upon entry, all bags, backpacks and diaper bags will be subject to inspection, and guests will be required to go through a metal detector and could be subject to pat-down searches or magnetic wand searches.
Things not permitted in the fairgrounds include outside food and drink; firearms and ammunition; pepper spray or mace; any kind of taser or stun device, knives and anything else that could be considered a weapon; and illegal substances, marijuana and alcohol.
Guests will also need to leave glass bottles, laser pointers, selfie sticks and tripods, Sharpies, coolers and stickers at home.
Any surrendered items will not be returned.