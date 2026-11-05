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Tucson city prosecutor Matthew Walker has been placed on paid administrative leave while police investigate "possible misconduct" by him, City Attorney Roi Lusk said Thursday.

The investigation involves a case in which a YouTuber, Lane Myers, was found to have stalked and harassed Walker's wife.

Tucson police searched the home of Walker and his wife Shannon on Monday, seizing laptops, cell phones and a router.

Emails were among the evidence considered against Myers, at least two of which police now say came from an IP address associated with the Walkers’ home, according to a search warrant return unsealed Tuesday.

The search of the Walkers' home led to an emergency hearing Tuesday at which Deputy Pima County Attorney Rachel Stiles asked Superior Court Judge Douglas Metcalf to release Myers from prison due to the discovery of "exculpatory evidence.”

The new information was substantive enough to raise questions about the "integrity" of evidence Metcalf considered when he sentenced Myers in October to three years in prison for allegedly violating his probation, Stiles said.

Myers pleaded guilty in July 2025 to felony charges of stalking and harassing Shannon Walker, and agreed to probation conditions that restricted his ability to post about the Walkers. He was sentenced to three years in prison for violating probation by posting videos about Shannon Walker.

In a statement Thursday, Tucson City Attorney Roi Lusk said the Tucson Police Department is investigating Matthew Walker and is in contact with the Pima County Attorney’s Office. The investigation is independent from the City Attorney's Office, Lusk said.