If there’s one thing the University of Arizona knows how to do, it’s school spirit.
Enough, apparently, to turn my ASU-alum boyfriend into a Wildcat for a night.
For this installment of This is Date Night, we took our date to a U of A football game and brought along my sister and her husband. Arizona Athletics provided four VIP tickets to the Bear Down Bash tailgate and four game tickets that included access to the Cats Corner lounge.
Our seats were arranged around a table for four. Naturally, a double-date was in order.
My sister and I both earned our undergraduate and masters’ degrees at the U of A. My brother-in-law grew up attending Wildcat football games. And my boyfriend attended the other school that shall not be named, but loves football enough to happily join us.
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As for me, I’m a proud Wildcat, but I can count on one hand how many U of A football games I’ve attended. My boyfriend has helped me learn more about the sport over the past year, though I’m still figuring out a lot of the rules.
I know enough to cheer when we score a touchdown.
And at the Oct. 3 game against the Cincinnati Bearcats (what is a bearcat, anyway?), there was plenty of cheering. The Wildcats finished the night with a 34-7 win.
First, a tailgate
The Bear Down Bash began at 4:30 p.m., ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff. We arrived around 5 or 5:30, just as the band, cheerleaders, dancers and players were making their way in.
It almost felt like we had a welcoming committee.
It was also Family Weekend and Pacific Islander Heritage Night, and the school spirit felt especially strong.
The tailgate was easy to find on Bear Down Field, right next to the stadium. We headed to the dedicated VIP section, where staff scanned our tickets and handed us official-looking credentials to wear around our necks.
I have never felt so official and cool in my life.
The evening’s Si Charro! catering menu featured Hawaiian barbecue bowls, with huli huli chicken, kalua pork, coconut rice, macaroni salad and greens with pineapple and ginger-lime dressing. There were also ube and coconut cookies.
A table with a view of the field
Cats Corner included access to an indoor, air-conditioned lounge with an all-you-can-eat buffet. The spread included a hot dog station, a nacho bar with chicken tinga, kalua pork sandwiches, sweet potato waffle fries, Spam musubi and cookies.
We were already stuffed from the tailgate, but my boyfriend and brother-in-law had to try the Spam musubi.
Our seats were arranged around a table for four facing the field, a setup that felt made for a double date. The view was a completely different experience from the regular stadium seats I remembered. We weren’t directly on the field, of course, but it felt just as close.
The first U of A football game I attended was when I was around 12. I don’t remember much about the game itself, but I remember thinking the stadium was huge and that being there felt like a big deal.
The next two were during undergrad, when I sat in the ZonaZoo student section. If you’ve experienced ZonaZoo, you know how much energy and school spirit comes with it.
This felt like a new way to experience a place I already knew.
Wildcats for the night
When Arizona scored its first touchdown within the first 10 minutes of the game, all four of us sprang out of our seats.
My boyfriend and brother-in-law turned to each other for a high-five as they cheered. Watching my boyfriend get swept up in the excitement was probably my favorite moment of the night.
The Wildcat spirit is infectious.
Another highlight came during halftime, when kids took the field for a mini football scrimmage. After watching the college teams play through the first half, seeing the little players get their own moment in the stadium was both adorable and fun.
The weather helped, too. It was comfortable enough to enjoy being outside with a nice breeze.
I’m a homebody who isn’t much of a sports person, and I had so much fun. Between the food, the atmosphere and watching people I love get excited together, there was plenty to enjoy while I continued my ongoing football education.
I’d do this double date again in a heartbeat.
Bear down! (Even if your date went to ASU.)
Plan your own football date night
Before you go:
Give yourself time to enjoy the pregame festivities, and plan your parking before heading to campus. Game-day parking options and directions are listed on Arizona Athletics’ parking page. Campus parking lots and garages accept card payments.
Pack light. Arizona Athletics’ clear bag policy allows clear plastic or vinyl bags no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches, one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags and small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand, subject to inspection.
For more game day information, visit arizonawildcats.com
Upcoming home games:
There are four more chances to plan a football date night at Casino Del Sol Stadium this regular season:
Saturday, Oct. 24: Iowa State, with Homecoming and Bear Down 100 celebrations. Kickoff time to be announced.
Friday, Nov. 6: TCU, with a Sandstorm theme. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 14: Utah, with Military Appreciation festivities. Kickoff time to be announced.
Saturday, Nov. 28: Arizona State, with Senior Day and the 100th Territorial Cup. Kickoff time to be announced.
Find updates and ticket links on the Arizona football schedule.
Though I might have a harder time getting my boyfriend to cheer for the Wildcats at that last one.