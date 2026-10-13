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If there’s one thing the University of Arizona knows how to do, it’s school spirit.

Enough, apparently, to turn my ASU-alum boyfriend into a Wildcat for a night.

For this installment of This is Date Night, we took our date to a U of A football game and brought along my sister and her husband. Arizona Athletics provided four VIP tickets to the Bear Down Bash tailgate and four game tickets that included access to the Cats Corner lounge.

Our seats were arranged around a table for four. Naturally, a double-date was in order.

My sister and I both earned our undergraduate and masters’ degrees at the U of A. My brother-in-law grew up attending Wildcat football games. And my boyfriend attended the other school that shall not be named, but loves football enough to happily join us.

As for me, I’m a proud Wildcat, but I can count on one hand how many U of A football games I’ve attended. My boyfriend has helped me learn more about the sport over the past year, though I’m still figuring out a lot of the rules.

I know enough to cheer when we score a touchdown.

And at the Oct. 3 game against the Cincinnati Bearcats (what is a bearcat, anyway?), there was plenty of cheering. The Wildcats finished the night with a 34-7 win.

First, a tailgate

The Bear Down Bash began at 4:30 p.m., ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff. We arrived around 5 or 5:30, just as the band, cheerleaders, dancers and players were making their way in.

It almost felt like we had a welcoming committee.