Get off at one of the three Fourth Avenue stops, where you can find vintage clothing, bookstores, record shops, restaurants and plenty of wonderfully random things to look at together.

You can start on one end of Fourth Avenue and make your way down, stopping in any stores that catch your eye. Some of my favorites are Pop Cycle for unique handmade finds, Aquamarine Daydream for crystals and self-care items, and Tucson Thrift if you’re looking to get an early start on your Halloween costume.

Even if neither of you plans to buy anything, browsing the avenue gives you plenty to talk about. You can point out the strangest thrift-store discovery, choose a book for each other or challenge each other to see who can find the best item for less than $10.

When you’re ready to continue, return to the streetcar and ride a few more stops into downtown Tucson.

Find an affordable dinner downtown

Downtown has no shortage of restaurants, but a student-friendly date doesn’t need to involve an expensive dinner.

For this stop, I suggest getting off at the stop on Congress and Sixth Avenue. Here, you and your streetcar partner can try out a newer addition downtown, Gibson Food Hall and Market. Say goodbye to having to compromise if you can’t agree on sushi or burgers. At Gibson Food Hall, you can find Kaiju Burger, Samurai Teppan Steak and Sushi, Don Ribs BBQ, and Barrio Bites.

After eating, spend some time walking off your meal around Congress Street. Look for murals and public art, stop outside the glowing marquees of the Rialto and Fox theaters, or simply wander until something catches your attention.