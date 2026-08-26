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When my boyfriend’s mom and younger brother planned a weekend visit to Tucson, I immediately started wondering: How much of the city could we show them in less than 48 hours?

They’re arriving Friday and leaving Sunday, which doesn’t give us much time. I also don’t want to pack the schedule so tightly that everyone needs a vacation after their vacation.

Instead, the goal is to introduce them to a few different sides of Tucson: our local food and drinks, the University of Arizona, the Sonoran Desert and some of the places that make the city feel special to us.

Here’s the Tucson weekend itinerary I came up with for our out-of-town guests.

Fulfill their one request with matcha

My boyfriend’s mom had only one request for the weekend: a yummy matcha drink.

Naturally, I immediately thought of Brucha.

The midtown tea shop makes some of the best matcha drinks I’ve tried in Tucson, with flavors that go well beyond a traditional latte. The menu includes options like banana cream, strawberry and tiramisu matcha, along with milk teas, fruit teas and gelato.

It feels like the perfect first stop because it fulfills her request while introducing our guests to one of my favorite local finds. Plus, everyone can choose something different and compare drinks.

Show off the U of A at Flandrau

My boyfriend’s younger brother is interested in astronomy, so I saw his visit as the perfect opportunity to show off what the University of Arizona has to offer.