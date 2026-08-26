When my boyfriend’s mom and younger brother planned a weekend visit to Tucson, I immediately started wondering: How much of the city could we show them in less than 48 hours?
They’re arriving Friday and leaving Sunday, which doesn’t give us much time. I also don’t want to pack the schedule so tightly that everyone needs a vacation after their vacation.
Instead, the goal is to introduce them to a few different sides of Tucson: our local food and drinks, the University of Arizona, the Sonoran Desert and some of the places that make the city feel special to us.
Here’s the Tucson weekend itinerary I came up with for our out-of-town guests.
Fulfill their one request with matcha
My boyfriend’s mom had only one request for the weekend: a yummy matcha drink.
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Naturally, I immediately thought of Brucha.
The midtown tea shop makes some of the best matcha drinks I’ve tried in Tucson, with flavors that go well beyond a traditional latte. The menu includes options like banana cream, strawberry and tiramisu matcha, along with milk teas, fruit teas and gelato.
It feels like the perfect first stop because it fulfills her request while introducing our guests to one of my favorite local finds. Plus, everyone can choose something different and compare drinks.
Show off the U of A at Flandrau
My boyfriend’s younger brother is interested in astronomy, so I saw his visit as the perfect opportunity to show off what the University of Arizona has to offer.
Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is home to two floors of hands-on science exhibits covering everything from space and planetary science to marine life and insects. Downstairs, visitors can also see minerals, meteorites and fossils inside the University of Arizona Mineral Museum.
Of course, we also have to see a planetarium show while we’re there. Flandrau offers several shows for different ages and interests, including immersive films and live presentations about the night sky.
Since Flandrau is located on the U of A campus, the visit can easily become a longer outing. Take a walk through campus, stop by the Student Union or wander down University Boulevard for food, shopping or another drink.
As a U of A alum, I may be biased, but I think the campus deserves a spot on any Tucson itinerary.
Introduce Tucson through its food
You can’t give someone the full Tucson experience without feeding them well.
For us, that means taking my boyfriend’s family to Raijin Ramen. It’s one of our favorite restaurants in Tucson, and we rave about it so often that taking them there feels mandatory.
I also want to stop at Cal’s Bakeshop because its August pastry lineup is simply too good not to share. August’s flavors include a Gansito brioche doughnut, a chocolate-dipped banana concha, a strawberry crunch cronut, a Dirt & Worms cronut made with mocha and Oreos, and a Honey Nut Cheerios roll. There’s even a Goober brioche doughnut inspired by peanut butter and jelly.
My plan is to pick up several pastries, cut them into pieces and let everyone try a little bit of everything. For research purposes, obviously.
Neither stop is necessarily about choosing the one restaurant or bakery that represents all of Tucson. They’re places my boyfriend and I genuinely love, which makes them the places we’re most excited to share with his family.
Explore a walkable corner
With only one full weekend, there probably isn’t time to thoroughly explore downtown, Fourth Avenue, Barrio Viejo and the Mercado District.
Instead, I think it makes more sense to choose one area and give ourselves time to wander.
The Mercado District feels like an especially easy stop for our group. We can grab breakfast or lunch at Mercado San Agustín, browse the shops at the MSA Annex and walk around the surrounding neighborhood without needing to plan every minute.
End the day with a Sonoran Desert sunset
No Tucson weekend would feel complete without spending at least a little time in the desert.
In August, that doesn’t necessarily mean taking our guests on a midday hike. A sunset drive gives them a chance to see saguaros, mountains and the desert landscape without spending hours outside in the heat.
Gates Pass is an obvious choice for its sweeping views, but there are plenty of places around Tucson to watch the sky change colors.
After a day of matcha, astronomy, food and exploring, watching the sun set over the desert feels like a fitting end to our Tucson crash course.
Will we manage to squeeze everything into one weekend? Probably not.
But I’ve decided that showing someone Tucson isn’t about checking off every major attraction. It’s about paying attention to what they enjoy, choosing places you’re excited to share and giving them a reason to come back.