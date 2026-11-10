Cost: $55.20.

Pathway to Asia opening

Reid Park Zoo is celebrating the opening of its new exhibit Pathway to Asia, with cultural performances and more.

When: Various times, Nov. 14 and 15.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court.

Cost: $12.75 for adults ages 15-61, $10.75 for ages 62 and up and $9 for ages 2-14. Make sure to reserve your tickets online.

Wellness at Park Place Mall

Studio Fuerza and Park Place Mall are teaming up to offer a free pilates class at the mall for newbies and experts.

When: 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway.

Cost: Free to attend. Make sure to register online.

Mercado Flea