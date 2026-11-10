Tucson events this weekend (and one next week):
Loft Film Fest
Celebrating its 16th year, the Loft Film Fest showcases independent, foreign and classic films, while celebrating the work of established and emerging directors, writers, producers and actors.
When: Various times, Nov. 11-19.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway.
Cost: Individual tickets are $12.
Goth Beautycon
Desert Goth Club is hosting Tucson’s first beauty convention. Expect to see vendors selling cosmetics, tooth gems, custom extensions, perfumes, and more.
People are also reading…
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
Where: 4th Ave. Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.
Cost: $10 advance, $15 on the day of.
TusCon 53
This science fiction, fantasy and horror convention will feature all kinds of panels, discussions, gaming, craft workshops, a drag show and more.
When: Nov. 13-15.
Where: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Tucson Airport, 7051 S. Tucson Blvd.
Cost: $60, $30 for children 6-15.
Arts Foundation Open Studio Tours
Meet more than 300 Southern Arizona artists when they open their studios during a weekend of tours. Support local artists as you get a behind-the-scenes look at their processes.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 13-15.
Where: Locations across Tucson.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money to shop for art.
Dusk Music Festival
This two-day music festival is back for its 10th year in Jácome Plaza. Headliners include BigXthaPlug, Fetty Wap and Phantogram.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14.
Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: 2-day general admission tickets start at $155. Single-day tickets start at $91.
PBS Kids Day
This family-friendly event features interactive exhibits, the chance to meet PBS Kids Characters, a comic bookmobile and creative activities.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend.
Desert Air Market
This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives, featuring local vendors selling everything from clothing and jewelry to pottery and stickers.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.
Guided Stargazing Experience
At the Mount Lemmon Lodge, Zane Landers, an experienced astronomer, will be leading this astronomy experience at the Mount Lemmon Lodge where participants will explore star clusters, nebulae, double stars and more.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Where: The garden north of Mount Lemmon Lodge, 12833 N. Sabino Canyon Park.
Cost: $55.20.
Pathway to Asia opening
Reid Park Zoo is celebrating the opening of its new exhibit Pathway to Asia, with cultural performances and more.
When: Various times, Nov. 14 and 15.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court.
Cost: $12.75 for adults ages 15-61, $10.75 for ages 62 and up and $9 for ages 2-14. Make sure to reserve your tickets online.
Wellness at Park Place Mall
Studio Fuerza and Park Place Mall are teaming up to offer a free pilates class at the mall for newbies and experts.
When: 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway.
Cost: Free to attend. Make sure to register online.
Mercado Flea
Check out more than 50 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 15.
Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.
Reading Rave in the Park
Tucson Love Letter and Stacks Book Club are teaming up to put on a book rave, where participants can read together at the park while listening to music. Make sure to bring your own book, blankets and snacks.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15.
Where: Reid Park by the duck pond, 900 S Randolph Way.
Cost: Free; make sure to RSVP on Stacks’ website.
Tucson Toy Show and Collector Con
Browse through all kinds of vintage toys and finds like Pokémon, G.I. Joes, Monster High dolls, comics, video games and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road.
Cost: $10.
Floozy Flea: Candy Land
Dress up in your best Candy Land costumes and head to this market where you’ll see local vendors, live music and arts and crafts.
When: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 advance, $12 day of.
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway
Personal-injury attorneys Lerner and Rowe will be giving away 750 packages with ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal.
When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend.
Jamie Donnelly is the editor and food writer for #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com