The Tucson chapter, coordinated by Anna Griessel, meets on the second Sunday of every month at The Moonstone, 930 E. Second St., from 3-5 p.m.

“I heard about the Silent Book Club on NPR, and I thought, ‘Oh, I would like that. That sounds nice because you can be quiet and shy, but you’re still around people, but you don’t really have to participate in anything,’” Griessel said.

The gatherings usually consist of four to 20 people, both regulars and newcomers alike.

“The thing that I love about it the most is it’s intergenerational. We have college students, and we have retired people and everybody in between,” Griessel said.

Conversation is optional, not forced, she said. When the timer is up, readers are free to stay and chat or simply leave.

“One time we had a whole bunch of people that were reading the same series, just coincidentally, so they all stayed after and went to their own table and just talked about the series that they were reading,” Griessel recalls.

She gets energy from other people, she said, and she likes being around others, without the pressure of having to talk.

“I believe that people are born for human connection, but probably that’s on the spectrum,” she said. “So many people really, really need it a lot of the time and others maybe just need it in small doses, and also on their own terms.”

Updates on book club gatherings are available on the Tucson SBC Silent Book Club Facebook page.