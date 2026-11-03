When it comes to her menu, Overstreet has dabbled in all kinds of sweet flavors and combinations. Almond Joy, strawberry Pop-Tart, Snickers, pumpkin pie, peanut butter banana, watermelon Tajín and s’mores have been just a few of the flavors she has made.

Not only are Overstreet’s flavors her own, but her designs are showstopping. Many customers can’t help but gaze longingly at the Haus of Macs display case, trying to figure out if the Hello Kitty macaroon sitting inside is a toy or cookie.

“My favorite cookies were probably the pumpkin set that I did,” Overstreet said. “It was like five or six different types of pumpkins, and I think it was my most realistic looking cookies."

If you scroll through her Instagram, you’ll see all her amazing designs like a One Wish Willow box from the movie “Obsession,” the lily pad from “Toy Story 5,” heart-shaped conchas and a giant lilac Lisa Frank kitten complete with rainbow angel wings.

Recently, Overstreet vended at Tucson Comic-Con, where she made surprise Pokémon cookies. Those who bought one got a mystery bag where they would get a French macaron shaped like Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Bulbasaur or Squirtle.

“A lot of people ask if they're cookies or if they are something else, and I'm like, no, you can eat those,” Overstreet said. “A lot of them are like, I don't want to eat these.”

Sometimes, even Overstreet doesn’t want to eat her masterpieces. She once made a Kid Cuisine-inspired macaron box that she saved in resin because it was just too good to eat.