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Ten years after Ballet Tucson performed the world premiere of “Spirit Garden,” the company is bringing it back this weekend to kick off its 40th season.

The Chieko Imada ballet that celebrates Día de los Muertos is a cornerstone of “Spirit Garden and Other Works,” which the company will perform Friday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Temple of Music and Art.

The ballet, which premiered in 2016, tells the emotional story of a family navigating that space between life and the joyful reunion of long-lost loved ones in the afterlife.

The work was a major collaboration that included music from Tucson desert rock legends Calexico and artwork from Lawrence W. Lee, who created visual elements including colorful catrinas — the skeleton characters in colorful costumes that play guitar and shake castanets in Día de los Muertos scenes.

The piece, which includes flamenco guitar from Misael Barraza-Diaz, runs 45 minutes and has nine scenes, each with a different style of music from Latin to jazz to party music.

Ballet Tucson’s concert comes just over a week before the holiday on Nov. 2 that honors the dead.