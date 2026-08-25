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Ballet Tucson Artistic Director Margaret Mullin wanted to capture the flavor of her native Tucson in a piece she choreographed for Seattle’s Pacific Northwest Ballet in 2014.

So she asked a friend in Tucson to recommend a composer. The friend referred her to Dan Coleman, the longtime Tucson Symphony Orchestra composer-in-residence who composed the music for “Lost In Light.”

Mullin premiered the work in Seattle and then reintroduced it when she came home to Tucson.

“I loved working with him. I love his music, and he and I have been talking for a while about trying to figure out another opportunity to work together,” she said.

That opportunity will come on Sunday, Aug. 30, when Ballet Tucson performs the world premiere of “Messengers” during “Bach and Ballet,” the St. Andrew’s Bach Society’s summer series finale.

“It’s kind of a nod to divine messengers. We wanted to create something abstract, and I personally really love Greek and Roman statues, and just the incredible feeling I get when I walk into a museum that has a large collection of those,” Mullin said. “It's sort of something just very otherworldly to me, and I think it's kind of also a nod to the Balanchine quote that dancers are the athletes of God. It's just the incredible physicality of them.”

Before he had written a single note for “Messengers,” Coleman asked Mullin to choreograph the pas de deux.