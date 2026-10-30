Prefer us on Google Learn More

SELIGMAN, Arizona — It was a sunny Thursday morning in a sleepy mountain town with only 550 residents. The prospect of a quiet, slow day in a place seemingly untouched by modern technology shattered as tourists bustled in and out of storefronts. The sound of voices, the hum of cars and 1970s and 80s rock music blurred into a soundtrack to the commotion.

A line stretched around the front of a burger and ice cream stand that opened in the 1950s, and customers packed shoulder-to-shoulder inside the small yellow shop waiting for their chance to order.

It was a typical day for residents of Seligman, 75 miles west of Flagstaff.

The thing that drew people to the small town in the middle of a hot Arizona summer was Route 66, which is turning 100 in November.

"Why are they here?" said Angel Delgadillo, a 99-year-old resident of Seligman who has been hailed as Route 66's savior. "This is the town where Route 66 got its historic rebirth. The second and third and fourth generations, they're learning so much about Route 66. How beautiful."

Route 66 was the lifeblood of rural communities across northern Arizona, like Seligman, Lupton and Truxton. During the road's heyday, cities and towns boosted their economies by catering to travelers. It brought about the iconic imagery that is quintessential Route 66: cafes, neon lights, mom-and-pop diners, motor hotels.

Today, communities along Route 66 generate more than a billion dollars a year in direct travel-related spending, according to a 2023 report provided by the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona. Visitors to Flagstaff accounted for more than half of that spending.