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As we head into the warmer months, it's a natural time to reevaluate our nutrition and fitness routines. There's no better time than now to take stock of our daily habits and recommit to the healthy choices that support long-term well-being, starting with what's on our plates. For older adults especially, nutrition isn't just about energy or weight goals; it plays a vital role in preventing and controlling conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

The ABCs of chronic disease

Chronic diseases are widespread in the U.S., especially among older adults. Recent research found that 93% of U.S. adults age 65 and older live with at least one chronic condition, and nearly 80% have two or more.

According to the latest America’s Health Rankings Senior Report, chronic diseases account for six of the top 10 causes of early death nationally among adults ages 65 to 74 — including heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. In Arizona, 51% of Medicare beneficiaries in this age bracket are managing multiple chronic conditions.

Despite these numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers an important insight: most chronic diseases stem from a few key habits, such as a poor diet, tobacco use, drinking too much alcohol, or physical inactivity.

The encouraging news is that many of these risk factors are largely within our control — and making positive changes to your daily habits can go a long way toward protecting your overall health.

Nutrition is the key