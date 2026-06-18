As we head into the warmer months, it's a natural time to reevaluate our nutrition and fitness routines. There's no better time than now to take stock of our daily habits and recommit to the healthy choices that support long-term well-being, starting with what's on our plates. For older adults especially, nutrition isn't just about energy or weight goals; it plays a vital role in preventing and controlling conditions like diabetes and heart disease.
The ABCs of chronic disease
Chronic diseases are widespread in the U.S., especially among older adults. Recent research found that 93% of U.S. adults age 65 and older live with at least one chronic condition, and nearly 80% have two or more.
According to the latest America’s Health Rankings Senior Report, chronic diseases account for six of the top 10 causes of early death nationally among adults ages 65 to 74 — including heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. In Arizona, 51% of Medicare beneficiaries in this age bracket are managing multiple chronic conditions.
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Despite these numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers an important insight: most chronic diseases stem from a few key habits, such as a poor diet, tobacco use, drinking too much alcohol, or physical inactivity.
The encouraging news is that many of these risk factors are largely within our control — and making positive changes to your daily habits can go a long way toward protecting your overall health.
Nutrition is the key
You’ve likely seen plenty of fad diets that promise dramatic results, from slashing cholesterol levels to shedding extra pounds before summer. But when it comes to long-term health, the goal isn’t a quick fix — it’s managing or preventing chronic disease through balanced, healthy eating over time.
A more sustainable approach is to focus on simple, evidence-based eating habits rather than following the latest trend. Patterns that emphasize fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and limited sodium and added sugars are associated with better heart health, blood sugar control, and overall well-being.
These principles are flexible, realistic and can be adapted to personal preferences, cultural traditions, and individual health needs, making them easier to maintain for the long haul.
Putting healthy eating into practice
For most people, overhauling your entire diet overnight isn’t necessary — or realistic. Lasting change comes from small, consistent steps that make healthy eating more manageable. Here are some simple ways to get started:
Plan balanced meals: Planning ahead can help you stay on track. Aim to fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables, a quarter with whole grains, and a quarter with lean protein — a simple, balanced approach recommended by health professionals.
Incorporate more fiber-rich foods: Beans, lentils, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables support digestion while also helping manage heart health and blood sugar.
Stay hydrated: Choose water throughout the day. Staying hydrated helps you feel your best and can prevent mistaking thirst for hunger.
Watch portion sizes: Using smaller plates or bowls can make it easier to manage portions while still enjoying a variety of foods.
Read nutrition labels: Look for options lower in sodium, added sugars, and unhealthy fats to support heart and overall health.
Managing chronic diseases can feel overwhelming, but every positive choice counts. By making nutrition a priority throughout the year, we can take meaningful steps toward better health, more energy, and improved quality of life. If you have specific health concerns, consider working with your health care provider to create a nutrition plan that’s right for you.
For more information or for ideas on healthy eating plans, check out UnitedHealthcare's nutrition and healthy eating resources.
Dr. Lien Hoang is the Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement of Arizona.