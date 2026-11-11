"I think part of the problem is we just don't talk about this stuff early enough," Ibarra said. "We just kind of jump in and start doing things, and we don't even realize we've become a caregiver, or probably wouldn't even identify ourselves as a caregiver. And then before you know it, you're knee-deep in the weeds."

Adult children, especially, can feel a "sense of duty" to care for their aging parents, said Jeff Salter, founder and CEO of Caring Senior Service. But most of the time, family caregivers aren't trained or prepared for the tasks they need to do to help their loved one.

"No one would ever call it a burden, but it does become a burden because they're being asked to do something that they may not be even comfortable doing," Salter said. "But they know they have to do it."

'You don't realize until after it's over'

Angeline Giammona, 38, was on FaceTime with her mother when her mother started to show signs of a stroke. That night, in September 2024, her mother went to the emergency room where doctors confirmed the stroke, and the next day diagnosed her with glioblastoma. She had three brain tumors, doctors said, and 12-18 months to live.

Giammona, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time, rushed through the two-hour drive to be with her parents at the hospital. Her mother never fully recovered from the stroke, Giammona said: "She could barely walk and barely communicate. And then it's like, suddenly we're babysitting 24/7."

"This isn't just about getting her out of surgery and get her in rehab and we can go resume our normal life," she realized. "It's like, how do we get her up the stairs? She can't walk the same anymore."