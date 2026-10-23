Chicken Nugget. Cannoli. Ducky. Rumi.
Americans are getting more creative with pet names.
While Charlie and Luna remain the nation's most popular choices, pet owners are increasingly drawing inspiration from food, sports, books and pop culture, according to Rover's 2026 pet names report.
The pet care marketplace analyzed millions of user-submitted dog and cat names to identify the names and trends shaping pet ownership this year. While classic names continue to dominate, newer choices reveal the cultural moments influencing pet parents across the country.
Top trending dog names for 2026
Charlie remained the most popular male dog name, and Luna topped the list for females, but these names saw the biggest rise this year:
Rumi
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Lumi
Melo
Benito
Ducky
Beatrice
Lottie
Junie
Cannoli
Maisey
Top trending cat names for 2026
Milo remained the most popular male cat name while Luna led the list for females. These names were the fastest climbers:
Chicken Nugget
Miracle
Badger
Sundae
Hector
Umi
Tiggy
Coffee
Laila
Dani
What's driving pet names in 2026?
According to Rover, pet names increasingly reflect the trends dominating entertainment and culture.
Food names: Cannoli, Chicken Nugget, Sardine and Tajín.
BookTok favorites: Kiela, Elide, Lidia, Casteel and Sgaeyl.
Movies, TV and music: Characters from "Wicked," "The Odyssey" and "KPop Demon Hunters," along with artists such as Doechii and Shaboozey.
Sports stars: Haaland, Bukayo, Diggins, Vinícius and Haliburton.
Cottagecore and vintage names: Tarragon, Crumpet, Pauline and Lorraine.
Nu-goth influences: Ravenna, Hecate, Sabel and Coffin.
Pets are family members
Pet names have become more personal as pets increasingly occupy the role of family members, said Nicole Ellis, a certified professional dog trainer and pet lifestyle expert with Rover.
"We're also seeing more people choose human names for their pets, which I think reflects how much our relationships with animals have evolved," Ellis told USA TODAY. "Our pets are family members, and naming them has become just as meaningful and personal."
She said she was also surprised by how many countries continue to favor the same names, particularly Luna.
Pet names double as cultural time capsules
Rover's review of naming data found pet names often mirror the biggest cultural moments of the time.
Examples include Bella during the "Twilight" era, Olaf after "Frozen," Pikachu during the Pokémon Go craze, Kelce amid Travis Kelce's rise to pop-culture fame, Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour and Elphie following the success of "Wicked." The top trending name for 2026 was Malik.
"Looking back over 14 years, you can almost tell what was happening in the world just by looking at the names people were choosing for their pets," Ellis said.
"From 'Twilight' and 'Frozen' to Taylor Swift and 'Wicked,' our pets' names really do become little time capsules."
Tips for naming a new pet
Ellis recommends:
Pick a name you'll enjoy saying every day.
Avoid names that sound like common commands such as "sit," "stay" or "no."
Spend time getting to know your pet before deciding.
Remember that even adult pets can learn a new name.
"Whether you name your dog Charlie, Luna, Chicken Nugget or something completely unique, the most important thing is the relationship you build with them, not the name itself," Ellis said.