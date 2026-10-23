Examples include Bella during the "Twilight" era, Olaf after "Frozen," Pikachu during the Pokémon Go craze, Kelce amid Travis Kelce's rise to pop-culture fame, Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour and Elphie following the success of "Wicked." The top trending name for 2026 was Malik.

"Looking back over 14 years, you can almost tell what was happening in the world just by looking at the names people were choosing for their pets," Ellis said.

"From 'Twilight' and 'Frozen' to Taylor Swift and 'Wicked,' our pets' names really do become little time capsules."

Tips for naming a new pet

Ellis recommends:

Pick a name you'll enjoy saying every day.

Avoid names that sound like common commands such as "sit," "stay" or "no."

Spend time getting to know your pet before deciding.

Remember that even adult pets can learn a new name.

"Whether you name your dog Charlie, Luna, Chicken Nugget or something completely unique, the most important thing is the relationship you build with them, not the name itself," Ellis said.