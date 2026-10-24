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A record number of Americans are expected to take cruises in 2027, hitting a new high for the fifth straight year, according to AAA.

The membership organization projected that 22.4 million U.S. passengers will set sail on ocean voyages in its 2027 cruise forecast, compiled in cooperation with Tourism Economics. That marks a 3.6% increase from the previous year, and a 57% jump from 2019.

“Many travelers are prioritizing shared experiences with family and friends, and they like knowing how much they’re spending on a vacation before the trip even starts,” AAA said in a news release. “Over 90% of U.S. cruise passengers rate their experience as good or very good, and that’s why the industry has strong repeat business, with 93% of travelers booking again.”

Where are the most popular destinations?

The Caribbean is by far the top destination for 2027, with 71% of passengers expected to cruise there.

“Cruise lines have made investments in private islands in the Caribbean, offering passengers exclusivity and additional amenities,” AAA noted. “They’ve also deployed mega vessels in the region which hold at least 4,500 passengers and offer a wider range of activities, entertainment, and dining options. The Caribbean’s proximity to U.S. ports is another reason why so many Americans book these trips.”

Alaska came in second place with 7%, followed by the Mediterranean at 6%, according to the forecast. The rest of the world made up the remaining 16%.

What are the busiest cruise ports?