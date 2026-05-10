The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and active military families in Southern Arizona can attend camp on scholarships funded by Star readers.

Our goal is to raise $250,000 to send up to 800 kids to camp: 400 kids to weeklong YMCA and Girl Scout overnight camps and Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children with special needs, and up to 400 more children from Title 1 schools to two shorter overnight camps: Sky School camp, a four-day, three-night science camp atop Mt. Lemmon, and to Camp Cooper, a three-day, two-night desert exploration camp on Tucson's westside.

So far, we've received 522 donations totaling $100,141.68, or 40% our goal.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 44,814 children to go to overnight camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Your contribution to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp fund qualifies for the Arizona tax credit for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Joint Arizona filers can donate up to $1,009 for 2026 taxes, and other Arizona filers can donate up to $506 for their 2026 taxes. Our EIN is 86-6053274, which is needed for some funders.

Credit-card donations and details on the camps we sponsor: azsendakidtocamp.org

Send checks, payable to Sportsmen’s Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141