Old Pueblo Community Services renovating property to build bigger center

Old Pueblo Community Services, which helps local residents move into permanent homes, will be breaking ground on its new Center for Housing First building.

This facility will be used as a model for the nonprofit’s Housing First program, which has helped more than 3,500 households move into permanent homes. More than 80% of the people served have remained housed.

The new center is expected to open in 2023. It will allow the group to assist 40% more households, or from about 2,000 individuals to 2,800 individuals a year, and serve as a hub for wrap-around services and for the distribution of food, furniture and other household items to clients.

Old Pueblo Community Services purchased the property in 2020 is making extensive renovations to the existing buildings. The group has outgrown its current location and needs the extra room to help more people and provide more services.

“This center will serve as an anchor in our community for growing the Housing First movement, one with a solid, evidence-based plan to end homelessness,” says Tom Litwicki, Old Pueblo Community Services CEO.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the nonprofit will host an invitation-only groundbreaking of the new Center for Housing First, which is at 2305 S. Park Avenue. The ceremony is not open to the public.

The group recognized The Connie Hillman Family Foundation and The Herrick Foundation for their generosity in helping the nonprofit kick off its capital campaign of $3 million for this project.

For more information go to fliphtml5.com/ihfsu/zcrj.

A Tucson-based nonprofit, Old Pueblo Community Services has been serving Pima County since 1996 with programs to help address the homeless problem.