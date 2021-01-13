Harvesting the Rain Part 2: Active rainwater harvesting

Active rainwater harvesting involves the use of gutters and tanks to channel and store rainwater. This allows you to “bank” rainwater in our unpredictable climate so you can stretch out the period of time rainwater is available for irrigating plants. It is usually used along with passive rainwater harvesting to maximize the amount of rain you can use in your landscape.

If you have the space and budget, you can purchase large water tanks or set up a system of your own using recycled food-grade barrels, trash cans, storage containers and the like. Water tanks come in many different sizes and configurations, so chances are you will find a combination that will fit in the space you have. Water tanks can be set up individually or can be connected in a series. If you have a limited budget, you can start with one tank then add others as budgeting and space permits.