Garden foundations: Desert soil has unique challenges

The third challenging characteristic of desert soils is the caliche hardpan. This is a layer of calcium carbonate that forms in some soils. It can be as thick as several inches and concrete-like in its hardness. Whether you have it in your own garden, and how deep, depends on a number of factors, such as soil type, previous irrigation, prior plants, and the like. The caliche makes our lives difficult as gardeners because it can act as a barrier to plant roots and to water drainage. It can also make the surrounding soil more alkaline than it is already. Thus, for larger plants, ones that need well-draining soils, or ones that prefer more neutral soil pH, you will need to remove the caliche before planting.

Testing your garden soil

Your garden soil can vary greatly, depending on how it’s been treated in the past, where it came from, what types of plants have grown in it before, and various other factors. The best way to determine the type of soil you have and its properties is to do soil tests. Soils are primarily classified according to their textures, which depends on the sizes of the particles, so this is the first thing to determine. Sandy soils have large particle sizes, clay soils have very tiny particles, and silty soils are in between. The soil’s texture can be graphed out on a soil texture triangle, with the ideal garden soil being somewhere in the middle of the triangle with roughly equal components of all three soil particles, along with at least 5% organic matter.