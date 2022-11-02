Local Opinion: Clinco and Taylor are right for PCC

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As the first person in my family to graduate from college, I know first-hand the struggles of trying to balance work, school and family to earn my degree and make a better life for myself and my family. It was an eight-year struggle. Pushing through the barriers and hardships to finally earn my degree was one of the proudest moments in my life. It opened up so many new doors of opportunity. As my mom and dad always reminded me, “education is one of the things that nobody can take away from you.”

That’s why the upcoming race for the Pima Community College Governing Board is so critical. By providing affordable access to higher education and direct-to-work partnerships with our employers, PCC offers pathways and opportunities for people like me who are willing to work to make a better life for themselves and their families. It is affordable and accessible. It is a cornerstone of workforce development in our community.

That is why I enthusiastically support Demion Clinco and Greg Taylor for the two open seats on the Pima Community College Governing Board. They both support Chancellor Lee Lambert’s impressive work in transforming PCC from a college that was on academic probation to being named one of the top community colleges in the country by the prestigious Aspen Institute.

Demion Clinco and Greg Taylor support the city’s and our business community’s close partnership with PCC and Chancellor Lambert’s aggressive agenda to build a skilled, highly adaptable, collaborative and digitally literate workforce in Pima County. Here in Tucson, a $35 million advanced manufacturing training center will open near downtown next year; a $15 million aviation center expansion opens this fall near the airport, and PCC is opening new childcare centers, expanding scholarships and increasing dual enrollment programs in our high schools.

PCC, under Chancellor Lambert, is a critical component of the city’s economic development strategy and a trusted and valued partner to city leaders, school superintendents and our business community.

Let’s keep PCC’s positive momentum going and, as their tagline says, Make Our Someday Today. I stand with Demion Clinco and Greg Taylor for the Pima Community College Governing Board.