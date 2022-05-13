Tales from the Morgue: 13 ways to avoid trouble on Friday the 13th

Friday 13th Rules In Effect Any Day

CHICAGO, Jan. 11.—(AP)—Thirteen ways to avoid trouble Friday, the 13th, were listed today by the National Safety Congress:

1. Keep your hands off the radio while taking your shower.

2. Be careful walking downstairs.

3. Start to work early so you don't have to hurry.

4. Open your garage doors before warming up the car.

5. Watch for children when you back out the driveway.

6. Keep your windshield clear.

7. Follow cars at a safe distance.

8. Don't speed.

9. Don't daydream at the wheel.

10. Don't weave in and out of traffic lanes.

11. Get in the proper lane ahead of a turn.

12. Don't jaywalk. Cross streets at corners.

13. If you drive, pass up that pick-me-up on the way home.

The council added the rules are good any day of the year.