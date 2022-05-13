Tales from the Morgue: 13 ways to avoid trouble on Friday the 13th

In 1950, the Arizona Daily Star published an item from the Associated Press about Friday the 13th. It isn't local news, but such advice is always good anywhere we go even if it is a little preachy.
From the Arizona Daily Star, Thursday, Jan. 12, 1950:
Friday 13th Rules In Effect Any Day
CHICAGO, Jan. 11.—(AP)—Thirteen ways to avoid trouble Friday, the 13th, were listed today by the National Safety Congress:
1. Keep your hands off the radio while taking your shower.
2. Be careful walking downstairs.
3. Start to work early so you don't have to hurry.
4. Open your garage doors before warming up the car.
5. Watch for children when you back out the driveway.
6. Keep your windshield clear.
7. Follow cars at a safe distance.
8. Don't speed.
9. Don't daydream at the wheel.
10. Don't weave in and out of traffic lanes.
11. Get in the proper lane ahead of a turn.
12. Don't jaywalk. Cross streets at corners.
13. If you drive, pass up that pick-me-up on the way home.
The council added the rules are good any day of the year.
Technology has made the first rule almost obsolete; one can now get a radio made for use in the shower. And in Tucson we aren't generally inclined to warm up our cars.
The rest of the rules just seem to be hard for many to follow.
One might add that we should wash our hands frequently (thus avoiding the flu), look both ways before crossing the street (IN the crosswalk), and giving others the benefit of the doubt before starting arguments.
And always follow number 13 and don't drink and drive.
Happy Friday the 13th.
Johanna Eubank is an online content producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
About Tales from the Morgue: The "morgue," is what those in the newspaper business call the archives. Before digital archives, the morgue was a room full of clippings and other files of old newspapers.