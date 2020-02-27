Political Notebook: TUSD board member Rachael Sedgwick calls Jamaica stay an ‘important move’

TUSD Governing Board member Rachael Sedgwick will be attending board meetings over the phone while staying in Jamaica for the next few months.

Sedgwick told KGUN 9 she will be working remotely and expects to be back in time for graduation on May 21.

“This is an important move for me personally and professionally,” she told KGUN last week. “It’s something that I feel is very important that I have to do at this time.”

A person must reside in the district to be a member of any local school board. Sedgwick is still registered to vote within district boundaries.

Board President Kristel Foster said she doesn’t think anyone can effectively govern a school district in Tucson from the Caribbean.

“My job as an elected board member isn’t just attending meetings,” Foster said. “I show up for as many after-school events as I can to stay in touch with the teachers, students and families I am making decisions for. We all choose how to best represent the community in this role, and voters ultimately hold us accountable for how we do our job.”

Neither Sedgwick nor the TUSD administration responded to the Star’s requests for comment.