The good news? Pets adopted from PACC can access the low-cost Friends of PACC clinic on 1st Ave., helping make ongoing care more accessible.

Cosmo is ready to trade his kennel for a forever home — preferably one with plenty of people to entertain.

Fee: $35 adoption Fee.

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Donut

Age: 1 year

Story: Donut is a 15-pound Jack Russell Terrier with a sweet personality, a quick mind, and enough athletic ability to make sure you never confuse him with a couch ornament.

At 1 year old, Donut is still young and full of fun. He's social, playful, and always ready to see what comes next. He's also quick—both on his feet and between the ears—so keeping up with him should probably be considered part of the entertainment.

Donut is the kind of dog who enjoys having something to do. A game, an adventure, a little mental challenge—he's game. His savvy nature means he's likely to figure things out quickly, so his future family can expect a clever companion who appreciates being included in the action.

And then there's the name. Donut is sweet, roundabout only in theory, and absolutely not the type to leave you with a hole in your life. In fact, once he's part of your daily routine, we're guessing you'll wonder how you managed without him.