Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.
Alan
ID No.: A897580
Age: 2 years
Story: Our sweet, sensitive boy Alan is searching for someone to share a life of love with! Here’s what friends at the shelter said:
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“Alan is so sweet even though he’s a bit shy. He’s easy to leash and doesn’t pull. He likes to play and enjoys his outside time.”
“Alan is gentle, sensitive and sweet. You can tell that he’s ready to open up and that with time and kindness in a home environment he’ll blossom! He’s so eager to connect; when I take him to a play yard he spends most of his time right next to me, quietly soaking up gentle pets and affection. He’s come a long way during his time at PACC so I think will absolutely thrive in a loving home.”
Alan needs a family who understands that he’ll need time to settle in and adjust to life in a home and one who will give him support and understanding as he does. He shares his kennel with another PACC pup and has been social and easygoing when meeting other dogs in playgroup. He’d like to meet any resident dogs before heading home to ensure a good fit. Ask to meet Alan today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Jess
ID No.: A907693
Age: 10 months
Story: Someone call up Mike O’Malley: Jess is ready for a dog reboot of Nickelodeon’s “GUTS.” He’s handsome, smart and athletic. Jess won’t care what color your team picks because they look super similar to him. We’ve seen him win tug of war, speed through weave poles, and absolutely burst up the stairs. He’s ready for the Aggro Crag.
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Cosmo
ID No.: A905639
Age: 6 years
Story: Cosmo may be huge in size, but his personality is even bigger! This lovable goofball is the cat who will reach his paw through the kennel bars just to make sure you notice him. And if you think he’ll politely stay where he’s supposed to, think again! We can’t keep Cosmo in the office because he’s figured out how to open the gate and make his rounds through adoptions, greeting all the people along the way.
If Cosmo were a person, he’d absolutely be a sports team mascot — silly, outgoing, impossible to miss, and loved by everyone he meets, all while wearing one very big, very furry suit. He’s a natural-born entertainer who thinks every room is his stage and every person is a potential new friend.
Cosmo did come to PACC with a urinary blockage. He has since been successfully treated, but he will need to eat a prescription urinary diet exclusively for the rest of his life. His adopter will need to be committed to continuing this important part of his care.
The good news? Pets adopted from PACC can access the low-cost Friends of PACC clinic on 1st Ave., helping make ongoing care more accessible.
Cosmo is ready to trade his kennel for a forever home — preferably one with plenty of people to entertain.
Fee: $35 adoption Fee.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Donut
Age: 1 year
Story: Donut is a 15-pound Jack Russell Terrier with a sweet personality, a quick mind, and enough athletic ability to make sure you never confuse him with a couch ornament.
At 1 year old, Donut is still young and full of fun. He's social, playful, and always ready to see what comes next. He's also quick—both on his feet and between the ears—so keeping up with him should probably be considered part of the entertainment.
Donut is the kind of dog who enjoys having something to do. A game, an adventure, a little mental challenge—he's game. His savvy nature means he's likely to figure things out quickly, so his future family can expect a clever companion who appreciates being included in the action.
And then there's the name. Donut is sweet, roundabout only in theory, and absolutely not the type to leave you with a hole in your life. In fact, once he's part of your daily routine, we're guessing you'll wonder how you managed without him.
Donut is neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for heartworm on his 4DX test. If you're looking for a fun-loving, athletic little guy with a quick mind and plenty of personality, Donut is ready to roll.
Want to meet him? Please fill out our application at azhartt.org/adopt
Fee: $350
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, 520-261-1616. Noon-5 p.m. daily, Tucson Premium Outlet Mall (across from Old Navy).
Varsity
Age: 2.5 years
Story: Varsity is a 15-pound terrier mix with a scruffy face, a sweet personality, and a serious appreciation for snuggles. At 2.5 years old, he's a social little guy who is happiest when he's spending time with his people.
Varsity came into rescue with his brother, Letterman, but he's got plenty of personality to earn some attention of his own. He's friendly, affectionate, and especially enthusiastic about a good snuggle. If there were varsity letters awarded for cuddling, he'd be applying for one immediately.
He's also learning the fine art of walking on a leash. He's figuring it out one step at a time, and with a patient family cheering him on, we're betting those walks will soon become one of his favorite activities.
Varsity may have arrived with a Letterman, but we're pretty sure his next chapter should come with a much more important title: beloved family dog. He's sweet, social, and ready to learn, love, and become the best little teammate he can be.
Varsity is neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for heartworm on his 4DX test. If you're looking for a fun-sized companion with a scruffy exterior and a whole lot of heart, Varsity is ready to join your team.
Want to meet him? Please fill out our application at azhartt.org/adopt
Fee: $350
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana
Drizzle
Age: 8 months
Story: Drizzle may sound like a light sprinkle, but this 8-month-old Coonhound mix brings a whole forecast of puppy fun.
At 30 pounds, Drizzle is sweet, social, and always ready to see what the day has in store. She has never met a friendly face she didn't want to investigate, and if that face happens to be near water, well, the day just got significantly better.
Water is definitely Drizzle's element. Pools, hoses, splash zones — if there's an opportunity to get her paws wet, she's interested. Her future family may want to keep a towel handy, because this girl believes a little water makes everything more fun.
Drizzle is still in her puppy era, which means she's collecting life skills as she goes. She's looking for a family ready to help her turn all that youthful enthusiasm into polished grown-up manners. With patience, consistency, and plenty of things to do, this clever girl is ready to learn.
Drizzle is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative on her 4DX for heartworm and tick-borne disease.
If you're looking for a happy young pup who will bring a little splash, a lot of personality, and plenty of fun to your life, Drizzle is ready to make herself at home.
Want to meet her? Please fill out our application at azhartt.org/adopt
Fee: $375
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Azure
Age: 11 months
Story: In a home environment, I’m the perfect cat, or so says my former foster mom. I always used the litter box and didn’t chew up her things. I’ve been away from other pets for some time, and I prefer to be an only pet. If you play with me, I’m very gentle with my teeth and claws. I’m not the clingy type, preferring to sleep under the bed until you wake up. Once I know you’re awake, I’ll jump on the bed and snuggle, rolling over for tummy rubs and purring my delight. I may have a slight vision impairment, but that doesn’t slow me down in the least. Please make an appointment to meet me!
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Bandita
Age: 2 years
Story: I’m a 70-pound Husky mix lady with a big personality, a bigger smile, and enough bubbly energy to make champagne jealous! I first arrived with my mom and puppy siblings after we were abandoned, then happily headed off to my own home. Sadly, my human had to move and couldn’t take my brother and me. I hate when that happens — dogs are family, people! I’m playful, adventurous, and always ready for a walk, a game, or whatever fun you have planned. I’m also a bigger girl — I prefer the term “fluffy,” thank-you-very-much! — so I may be a little much for small children. Have a friendly dog who LOVES to play? We definitely need to meet! No dog yet? Maybe consider adopting Carlos, too, and you can have your very own ready-made dynamic duo! Please call to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $125; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.