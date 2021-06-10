Ducey calls special legislative session for wildfires funding

GLOBE — Gov. Doug Ducey called Thursday for a special legislative session on funding to deal with wildfire issues, saying the current fires are just the beginning of expected problems.

"It's clear that we still have a lot more to do," he said after taking a helicopter tour over the fires and charred remains of the Telegraph and Mescal fires.

"The response won't end when the fires are put out,'' he continued. "When this year's monsoon rains come, these burned areas are prone to landslides, mudslides and flooding, which pose another threat to our communities.''

Ducey's move came one day after he declared a state of emergency, which freed up $200,000 for each blaze using resources under his control.

But allocating larger amounts of money, especially for future flood mitigation, requires legislative approval.

The special session, which he called for next week, technically isn't required. State lawmakers already are at the Capitol — though they shouldn't be, this late in the year — trying to work out a deal on a spending and tax-cut plan for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

Ducey essentially acknowledged that isn't going so well.