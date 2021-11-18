Arizona governor working to spin referendum effort to quash state tax cut

And Ducey, who supports the tax cut, has one thing on his side for how the issue is presented to voters.

By law, it is the legislative council that crafts the explanation of each ballot issue. And that panel is composed of lawmakers. More to the point, the majority of the council is composed of Republican legislators, all of whom voted for the tax cut.

But attorney Roopali Desai who represents the Invest in Arizona campaign that gathered the signatures to force a public vote on the plan, said any bid by lawmakers to craft the ballot explanation as somehow a vote on increasing taxes will get a fight.

Desai said that if the referendum succeeds and voters overturn what the legislature approved, all that would do is keep the tax rates at current levels. Put another way, no one would pay more than they do now.

"It is simply not the same to say that stopping a massive tax cut is the equivalent of raising taxes," she told Capitol Media Services.

It is only if the referendum fails and voters ratify what the legislators approved that tax rates would change. And, in all circumstances, they would go down.

"I think that a first-grader can figure out the difference between addition and subtraction," Desai said.