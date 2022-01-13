Arizona's online portal for campaign signatures facing shut down during critical period

A “safe harbor’’ provision enacted by lawmakers allows candidates for this election — and this election only — to gather the necessary signatures to get on the ballot in either their old or new districts.

Lorick said, however, that the system can handle only one set of maps at a time. And, for the moment, that includes only the old district lines.

That, by itself, presents problems for candidates who, having seen the maps approved by the commission, have filed to run in their new districts. If they want to use the E-Qual system, they have to refile under their old districts.

But it’s even more complex than that.

The certification of the new lines then means counties have to update their voter registration systems to show which voters live in which districts.

That is a necessary precursor to being able to sign petitions with the E-Qual system. But that, however, requires taking the E-Qual system offline to update in March.

More to the point, it won’t be back up online again until after the April 4 filing deadline.