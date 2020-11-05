 Skip to main content
Biden holds onto lead in Arizona, but watches it shrink through the evening
top story

  • Updated
Biden rebuilding 'blue wall' in race for the White House

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

 Carolyn Kaster

Arizona's unexpected role in helping to decide the presidential race continued  early Thursday with a narrowing race that had the whole country watching.

Based on figures released close to 1 a.m. Thursday by the Secretary of State's Office, former Vice President Joe Biden held on to a lead of 68,000 votes with 51 percent vs. 48 percent for Trump. 

At least 312,000 ballots in Maricopa County and more than 46,000 in Pima County had yet to be tallied as of early Thursday. The balance are in the state's rural counties.

The after-hours vote drops — 76,000 votes Wednesday evening and another 62,000 votes early Thursday — consisted of early ballots dropped off in the days  before the election, which were believed to lean more Republican than mail-in ballots.

More vote drops are expected later today.

