Pima County hires new elections director

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the citizens of Pima County. Although I have worked in elections for many years, I am still learning and growing,” Hargrove said in the news release. “I feel honored to grow with the county as it implements new technology and ways of voting that will enhance the voting experience and I look forward to working alongside the staff and county officials as we continue to provide safe, fair, and efficient elections.”

The Board of Supervisors approved the use of voting centers and e-poll books on Feb. 15, which will replace the paper rosters and series of logs and forms used to manually check-in a voter. Now, elections department employees will check voters in on an iPad that will print off a ballot specific to their precinct while voters can show up at any voting center location to cast their ballot.

The Pima County Recorder’s office expects to have both voting centers and e-poll books in use by the Aug. 2 primary election.

The county assembled a search committee of county elections officials to interview candidates, where Hargrove emerged as the top-ranked choice, according to the memo.

“I am deeply impressed with Ms. Hargrove and her experience and knowledge of modern elections systems, as well as her ability to adeptly manage elections expectations during these times of heightened scrutiny as to how elections are conducted in Arizona,” Lesher wrote in the memo. “I believe she will be an excellent Elections Director and a great addition to the County.”

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

