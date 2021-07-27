Liaison blocked from entering building where Arizona elections audit taking place

That equipment, Pullen said, was being operated by people who had volunteered. He said they were not employees of Cyber Ninjas, though some had worked for that firm earlier in the process.

Bennett said he only sought outside help after Pullen refused to share with him the procedures that were being used to do a third count of the ballots “so I could make sure that we weren’t force-balancing numbers’’ to have them agree with the Cyber Ninjas count, versus the one done by Maricopa County.

That, said Bennett, involved a “limited number of box counts’’ of the ballots inside each that the experts said could be used to verify whose tallies are correct. And, as it turned out, Bennett said, many of those counts did agree with the numbers the county provided in the first place.

It was those experts, he said, that shared the information with reporters, not him. But he said too much is being made of this.

“It was not findings, it was not results, it was not vote counts, it was not anything that a lot of reports are claiming it was,’’ Bennett said.

Fann, however, said even that was too much.