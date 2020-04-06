2 open Pima County supervisor seats attract attention as candidates file petitions to run

Candidates have filed their nominating petitions to run in federal, state and county offices, including Arizona's high-profile and expensive U.S. Senate race.
Among other races drawing attention are two open seats on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, as District 1 Republican Ally Miller isn't seeking reelection and District 5 Democrat Richard Elías died on March 28.
Federal, state and Pima County candidates who filed signatures in time for the 5 p.m. deadline on Monday, April 6, according to the websites of election officials, are listed below.
However, this doesn't mean that all candidates listed filed enough valid signatures of voters to qualify for the Aug. 4 Democratic and Republican primary elections; elections officials will now work on checking the signatures.
U.S. Senate
Daniel McCarthy (R)
Martha McSally (R)
Mark Kelly (D )
U.S. representative in Congress - District 1
Nolan Reidhead (R)
Tiffany Shedd (R)
Tom O'Halleran (D)
Eva Putzova (D)
U.S. Representative in Congress - District 2
Brandon Martin (R)
Joseph Morgan (R)
Noran Eric Ruden (R)
Ann Kirkpatrick (D )
Peter Quilter (D)
U.S. Representative in Congress - District 3
Daniel Wood (R)
Raúl Grijalva (D)
Arizona Corporation Commission (three seats)
David Farnsworth (R)
Lea Marquez Peterson (R)
Nicholas Myers (R)
Kim Owens (R)
Eric Sloan (R)
William Mundell (D)
Shea Stanfield (D)
Anna Tovar (D)
Pima County supervisor - District 1
Bill Beard (R)
Rhonda Pina (R)
Steven J. Spain (R)
Vic Williams (R)
Brian Radford (D)
Rex Scott (D)
Daniel X. Aguilera (GRN)
Pima County supervisor - District 2
Matt Heinz (D)
Richard Hernandez (D)
Ramón O. Valadez (D)
Anthony D. Sizer (R)
Pima County supervisor - District 3
Sharon Bronson (D)
Juan F. Padrés (D)
Pima County supervisor - District 4
John Backer (R)
Steve Christy (R)
Gabriela S. Mercer (R)
Steve Diamond (D)
Pima County supervisor - District 3
Trista Tranposch Di Genova-Change (D)
Adelita S. Grijalva (D)
Consuelo Hernandez (D)
Fernando Gonzales (R)
Pima County attorney
Laura Conover (D)
Mark Thomas Diebolt (D)
Jonathan Mosher (D)
Pima County sheriff
Mark D. Napier (R)
Kevin Edward Kubitskey (D)
Chris Nanos (D)
Pima County recorder
Kimberly Challender (D)
Gabriella Cázares-Kelly (D)
Benny E. White (R)
Pima County treasurer
Brian Bickel (D)
Beth Ford (R)
Pima County assessor
Suzanne Droubie (D)
Brian Johnson (D)
Dustin Walters (D)
Pima County superintendent of schools
Dustin Williams (D)
Pima County justice of the peace - District 2
Erica Cornejo (D)
John Maley (R)
Justice of the peace - District 4
Charlene Pesquiera (D)
Justice of the peace - District 6
Alexander Ball (D)
Paula Aboud (D)
Justice of the peace - District 9
Alfonso Ramirez (D)
Kendrick Allen Wilson (D)
Justice of the peace - District 10
Vince Roberts (R)
Pima County constable - District 1
John Dorer (R)
Constable - District 4
Oscar Vasquez (D)
Constable - District 6
Bennett L. Bernal (D)
Roberto Ponti (D)
Constable - District 7
Thomas Richard Schenek (R)
Constable - District 8
Kristen Randall (D)
Constable - District 9
George A. Camacho (D)
Joe Ferguson (D)
Constable - District 10
Michael P. Stevenson (R)
State Senate - District 2
Mark Workman (R)
Rosanna Gabaldón (D)
State Senate - District 3
Sally Ann Gonzales (D)
State Senate - District 9
Victoria Steele (D)
State Senate - District 10
Justine Wadsack (R)
Kirsten Engel (D)
State Senate - District 11
Venden "Vince" Leach (R)
JoAnna Mendoza (D)
Linda Patterson (D)
State Senate - District 14
David Gowan (R)
Bob Karp (D)
State representative - District 2 (two seats)
Andrea Dalessandro (D)
Daniel Hernandez, Jr. (D)
Luis Parra (D)
Billy Peard (D)
State representative - District 9 (two seats)
Brendon Lyons (R)
Randall Friese (D)
Pamela Powers Hannley (D)
State representative - District 10 (two seats)
Mabelle Gummere (R)
Michael Hicks (R)
Domingo DeGrazia (D)
Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D)
Paul Stapleton-Smith (D)
State representative - District 11 (two seats)
Mark Finchem (R)
Bret Roberts (R)
Felipe Perez (D)
State representative - District 14 (two seats)
Gail Griffin (R)
Beck Nutt (R)
Kimberly Beach-Moschetti (D)
Ronnie Maestas-Condos (D)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.