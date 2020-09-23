27-year-old Andean bear at Tucson zoo dies

Reid Park Zoo is saying goodbye to male Andean bear, Worf.

Worf, 27, was euthanized today due to a "decline in quality of life with significant loss in mobility and pain due to age-related arthritis," the zoo said in a press release.

Worf had previously received treatment for cancer in his paw and was in remission, but arthritis in his hips and front legs was incurable, the zoo said. However, it was managed with pain medications.

The zoo has a second Andean bear, 6-year-old female Oja. Keepers will be keeping a close eye on Oja following the loss of Worf.

"Our animal care staff and veterinary team did an amazing job managing Worf's health," director of zoo operations Sue Tygielski said in the release. "The team worked together to monitor the effects of his pain medication, that it was providing relief without making him sleepy or groggy. However, arthritis is progressive and ultimately impacted Worf's ability to move through his habitat safely."

Worf loved playing with toys in his pool and eating bananas, watermelon, figs, bamboo and umbrella grass. Zoo staff would hide treats around his habitat, creating a daily treasure hunt for him.